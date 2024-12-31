SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Duncan Powell, Javian McCollum each score 21 as Georgia Tech beats Notre Dame 86-75

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Duncan Powell and Javian McCollum each set a season-high with 21 points and they combined for five of Georgia Tech's eight 3-pointers in an 86-75 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech shot 61% from the field in the first half to build a 43-24 lead as Notre Dame was just 9 of 32 (28%). The Fighting Irish’s 24 first-half points are tied for the fewest allowed by Georgia Tech in an opening period this season.

Notre Dame had runs of 11-0 and 11-3 in the second half and got as close as 69-66 with 5:53 remaining. But the Irish would not get closer.

Georgia Tech won for just the third time in the last 13 meetings with Notre Dame — a stretch that included losing all three matchups last season.

Lance Terry added 14 points, Naithan George had 11 and Baye Ndongo scored 10 for Georgia Tech (7-7, 1-2 ACC). The Yellow Jackets had a 44-15 advantage in bench points.

Tae Davis led Notre Dame (7-6, 1-1) with 27 points and seven rebounds. Matt Allocco had 15 points and seven assists and Braeden Shrewsberry scored 12 on four 3-pointers.

Notre Dame's only lead was at 12-11 early in the first half.

Georgia Tech closes a five-game homestand on Saturday against Boston College. Notre Dame hosts North Carolina on Saturday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME