Hidalgo scores 33 as No. 3 Notre Dame defeats Loyola Maryland 97-54

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — All-American point guard Hannah Hidalgo scored 33 points and graduate guard Olivia Miles posted the fifth triple-double of her career as No. 3 Notre Dame beat Loyola Maryland 97-54 on Sunday.

Hidalgo’s 33 points is two short of her career high. She also had five steals to spark a 20-0 advantage for Notre Dame in fast-break points.

Miles scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and kicked out 10 assists. She is the only player in the nation averaging at least 17 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists a game.

Liatu King scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.

Laura Salmeron scored 23 points to lead Loyola Marymount.

Takeaways

Loyola Maryland: After a rough start getting outscored 26-9, the Greyhounds hit 7-of-14 shots and were only outscored by one point (16-15) in the second quarter.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish connected on 10-of-20 3-pointers against Loyola Maryland. Notre Dame entered the game with the best 3-point shooting percentage in the country — 42.8%. After hitting only 3-of-17 3-pointers in its season opener against Mercyhurst, Notre Dame is 99-of-218 behind the arc (45.5%).

Key moment

Miles swooped in to block a lay-up attempt, chased it down in the corner, and then weaved her way the length of the court to dish to King for a fast-break basket.

Key stat

After conceding a 3-pointer to open the third quarter by Loyola Maryland, Notre Dame went on a 12-0 run in a span of 1:52.

Up next

Loyola Maryland: The Greyhounds host Haverford on Dec. 30.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish open Atlantic Coast Conference play at home on Dec. 29 against Virginia.