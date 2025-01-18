SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Starling scores 21 points, Syracuse rallies late to beat Notre Dame 77-69

By The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — J.J. Starling scored 21 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a double-double and Syracuse rallied from a double-digit, first-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 77-69 on Saturday.

Lampkin’s second-chance jumper gave the Orange their first lead of the game, 67-65, with 4:01 remaining. Starling added a layup to make it 69-65.

Matt Allocco’s layup pulled Notre Dame within 69-67 with 1:05 left before the Orange pulled away. Starling scored five points and Kyle Cuffe Jr. shot 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the Orange's 14-4 run to end it.

Starling made three 3-pointers and was 7-of-20 shooting from the field. Lampkin added 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for this fourth straight double-double. Cuffe also scored 13 points for Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 ACC), which has won four straight at home in the series.

Markus Burton scored 22 of his 28 points to help Notre Dame build a 42-33 halftime lead. The Fighting Irish scored the first 11 points of the game and had a 17-point lead, 38-21, with about five minutes left in the half.

Braeden Shrewsberry added 14 points for Notre Dame (8-10, 2-5). Allocco and Tae Davis finished with 11 points apiece.

Syracuse plays at Clemson on Wednesday.

Notre Dame is on the road against Virginia next Saturday.

