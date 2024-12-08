Double-doubles by Citron and Hidalgo lead No. 10 Notre Dame to 93-62 win over Syracuse in ACC opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Sonia Citron had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Hannah Hidalgo had 24 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 93-62 on Sunday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Olivia Miles added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (7-2, 1-0 ACC), which held Syracuse to 32% shooting.

Keira Scott had 16 points and Sophie Burrows added 13 to lead Syracuse (4-6, 0-1 ACC).

A lay-in by Georgia Wooley got the Orange to within eight points with under seven minutes to go in the third quarter, but Notre Dame went on an 18-2 run over the next five minutes to take control. The Fighting Irish took a 65-40 lead near the end of the third and extended it to 87-54 with under four to go.

Notre Dame outscored Syracuse 57-33 in the second half.

Syracuse led 24-23 on a lay-in by Scott with more than a minute gone in the second quarter, but the Orange failed to score for the next five minutes. Notre Dame scored the next eight to take a 31-24 lead and had a 36-29 advantage at halftime.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish had 20 turnovers and need to be more careful with the ball against tougher competition.

Syracuse: The Orange showed they can hang with a top-10 team, at least for a half.

Key moment

Hidalgo’s 3-pointer ignited Notre Dame’s run midway through the third.

Key stat

With a 3-pointer with 6:06 to go in the third quarter, Hidalgo surpassed 1,000 points in her career in just 44 games. It took Beth Morgan 60 games to achieve that milestone.

Up next

Notre Dame hosts No. 2 UConn on Thursday in a top-ten showdown. Syracuse travels to Binghamton on Wednesday, Dec. 18.