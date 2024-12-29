SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 3 Notre Dame women rout Virginia for Olivia Miles' 100th career win

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, right, hugs Notre Dame...

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, right, hugs Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles after Miles got her 10th rebound for a double-double during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

By The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 28 points and Sonia Citron added 25 to help No. 3 Notre Dame rout Virginia 95-54 on Sunday.

Olivia Miles earned her third triple-double of the season and sixth of her career with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Miles entered the game as the NCAA’s active career assist leader, averaging 6.8 a game.

It was the 100th career victory for Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, who is 100-34 in five seasons.

Notre Dame (11-2, 2-0 ACC) hit 51% of its field-goal attempts and owned a whopping 54-31 rebounding edge. Virginia (8-6, 0-2) made only 30% of its shots and remained winless in South Bend.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: Citron, who sat out Notre Dame’s last game against Loyola Maryland due to general soreness, also had 11 rebounds. She hit five 3-pointers.

Virginia: The Cavaliers didn’t have an answer for Notre Dame’s defense in what turned out to be a 28-0 run by the Fighting Irish in the first half. The Cavaliers were 0-of-12 shooting with four turnovers during the Notre Dame spurt.

Key moment

Citron connected on a fastbreak 3 with 2:49 left in the first quarter as she sparked Notre Dame’s 28-point run by scoring seven of the first 12 points of the burst.

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) fights for a rebound...

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) fights for a rebound as Virginia forward Latasha Lattimore, back, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

Key stat

Virginia suffered a stretch of 15 consecutive missed field goals in the first half. The Cavaliers went 11:44 without a basket.

Up next

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish continue ACC play when they travel to North Carolina next Sunday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers host Wake Forest on Thursday.

