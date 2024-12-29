No. 3 Notre Dame women rout Virginia for Olivia Miles' 100th career win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 28 points and Sonia Citron added 25 to help No. 3 Notre Dame rout Virginia 95-54 on Sunday.

Olivia Miles earned her third triple-double of the season and sixth of her career with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Miles entered the game as the NCAA’s active career assist leader, averaging 6.8 a game.

It was the 100th career victory for Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, who is 100-34 in five seasons.

Notre Dame (11-2, 2-0 ACC) hit 51% of its field-goal attempts and owned a whopping 54-31 rebounding edge. Virginia (8-6, 0-2) made only 30% of its shots and remained winless in South Bend.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: Citron, who sat out Notre Dame’s last game against Loyola Maryland due to general soreness, also had 11 rebounds. She hit five 3-pointers.

Virginia: The Cavaliers didn’t have an answer for Notre Dame’s defense in what turned out to be a 28-0 run by the Fighting Irish in the first half. The Cavaliers were 0-of-12 shooting with four turnovers during the Notre Dame spurt.

Key moment

Citron connected on a fastbreak 3 with 2:49 left in the first quarter as she sparked Notre Dame’s 28-point run by scoring seven of the first 12 points of the burst.

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) fights for a rebound as Virginia forward Latasha Lattimore, back, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

Key stat

Virginia suffered a stretch of 15 consecutive missed field goals in the first half. The Cavaliers went 11:44 without a basket.

Up next

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish continue ACC play when they travel to North Carolina next Sunday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers host Wake Forest on Thursday.