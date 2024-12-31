SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Thiero and Fland each score 22 as No. 23 Arkansas beats Oakland 92-62 after strong 2nd half

Oakland forward Allen Mukeba (23) tries to drive past Arkansas...

Oakland forward Allen Mukeba (23) tries to drive past Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

By The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland each scored 22 points and No. 23 Arkansas put away Oakland 92-62 in its final non-conference game Monday night.

Thiero made 8 of 12 shots and had six rebounds and six assists for the Razorbacks, who shot 60.3% overall. Fland, who had 21 points in the second half, hit five 3-pointers and finished with six assists, and Karter Knox scored in double figures for the third straight game with 17.

First-year Arkansas coach John Calipari improved to 2-1 in his career against the Golden Grizzlies, who upset Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament in Calipari's final game with the Wildcats before accepting the Razorbacks job.

Arkansas (11-2) led 42-39 at halftime before scoring 50 second-half points on 63.3% shooting. Oakland shot 25.8% after halftime.

The Golden Grizzlies (4-10) received 18 points and nine rebounds from Tuburu Naivalurua and 17 points from Allen Mukeba.

Takeaways

Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies gave the Razorbacks fits on the interior for a while, scoring 42 points in the paint, including 30 in the first half.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks, winners of six in a row entering SEC play, averaged 89.5 points in their last four games of the calendar year.

Oakland guard Isaiah Jones (7) and Arkansas forward Karter Knox...

Oakland guard Isaiah Jones (7) and Arkansas forward Karter Knox (11) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

Key moment

The Razorbacks led 45-42 early in the second half before an 11-1 run, capped by a Fland 3-pointer, pushed blew the game open.

Key stat

Arkansas shot 10 of 22 from 3-point range, while Oakland went 2 for 17 from deep.

Up next

Arkansas opens its conference slate Saturday at No. 1 Tennessee, and Oakland hosts Milwaukee on Thursday.

