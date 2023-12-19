Walker tops 1,000 career points, Michigan State cruses past Oakland 79-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 14 points and dished five assists and Michigan State shot just under 50% from the field to cruise past Oakland 79-62 on Monday night.

Walker, coming off a 25-point effort in the Spartans' 88-64 win over No. 6 Baylor Saturday night, was knocked to the floor as he hit a baseline jumper with 8:24 left to reach 1,000th career points, then completed the three-point play. The senior hit 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.

Michigan State's offense sputtered to start the season, especially from behind the arc, but hit 63.3% from the field against Baylor and was even hotter from distance, knocking down 8 of 12 3-point attempts. It was its best shooting performance since a win over Savannah State on December 31, 2017. While the Spartans cooled against the Golden Grizzlies, they still knocked down 29 of 59 from the floor (49.2%) and 9 of 21 from deep (42.9%).

Jaden Akins scored 11 points and blocked a pair of shots and A.J. Hoggard had 11 points to go with seven assists for Michigan State (6-5). Mady Sissoko grabbed eight rebounds to go with seven points.

Trey Townsend led Oakland (6-6) with 17 points and Rocket Watts added 16. Blake Lampman had 12 points and five assists.

Michigan State plays host to Stony Brook Thursday. Oakland plays at Dayton Wednesday.

Oakland's DQ Cole, left, shoots against Michigan State's Tre Holloman (5) and Carson Cooper, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

