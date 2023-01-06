Ognacevic scores 24 as Lipscomb defeats North Alabama 86-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jacob Ognacevic scored 24 points as Lipscomb beat North Alabama 86-62 on Thursday night.

Ognacevic shot 8 of 13 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line for the Bisons (9-7, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt and A.J. McGinnis scored 13 points apiece.

Will Soucie led the way for the Lions (9-7, 1-2) with 13 points. Jacari Lane added 10 points and Damien Forrest scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Lipscomb visits Jacksonville while North Alabama hosts Stetson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.