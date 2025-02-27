SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jaloni Cambridge scores 33 points in No. 12 Ohio State women's 89-78 win over No. 23 Michigan State

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaloni Cambridge scored a career-high 33 points, Ajae Petty had 23 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 12 Ohio State defeated No. 23 Michigan State 89-78 on Wednesday night.

Cambridge, the current Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, scored 14 points in the third quarter, including the Buckeyes' last nine as they stretched their 13-point halftime lead to 79-59 entering the fourth.

The Spartans rallied early in the final period, as their 13-0 run made it a seven-point game with four minutes remaining. Ohio State answered with a layup by Cotie McMahon and a Cambridge jumper to deny the Spartans.

Cambridge made 5 of 9 3-pointers and was 12-for-22 shooting overall. Petty's 15 rebounds were a season-high, as were her six assists. McMahon had 17 points for the Buckeyes (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten).

Theryn Hallock scored a career-high 29 points, Grace VanSlooten 19, Julia Ayrault 11 and Jaddan Simmons 10 for Michigan State (20-8, 10-7).

Petty scored 17 points and Cambridge added 15 in the first half as the Buckeyes rolled to a 54-41 lead. Ohio State shot 67% in the first quarter and scored 31 points.

Ohio State visits No. 19 Maryland in a regular-season finale on Sunday. The Buckeyes and Terrapins are chasing third place in the conference.

Michigan State, with a shot at fifth place, wraps up with a home game against Minnesota on Saturday.

