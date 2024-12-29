SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Bruce Thornton scores career-high 33 points and Ohio State defeats Indiana State 103-83

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bruce Thornton scored a career-high 33 points, four teammates also scored in double figures, and Ohio State stormed past Indiana State in the second half of a 103-83 victory on Sunday.

Thornton made 11 of 16 shots, 4 of 7 3-pointers, and 7 of 8 free throws for the Buckeyes (9-4). Ques Glover scored 15 points, Devin Royal and Aaron Bradshaw 13 each, and John Mobley Jr. 11.

The Buckeyes gradually extended their five-point halftime lead to 68-54 five minutes into the second half. Their lead was 12 points with about 6 minutes remaining before Thornton's personal 8-1 run put the game out of reach.

First, he drew a shooting foul, made both free throws and extended it to a four-point play when he made two more free throws after a technical foul on Indiana State's Samage Teel. After a couple of layups by Thornton on ensuing possessions, the Buckeyes led 94-75 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

Jaden Daughtry scored 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 11 of 15 free throws for Indiana State (8-5). Teel scored 13 points, Camp Wagner 13 and K’mani Doughty 10.

The Sycamores made 9 of 20 3-pointers in the first half and finished 10 for 28. They average 11 made 3-pointers and 30 3-point attempts per game.

It was the first matchup between the two programs.

Up next for the Buckeyes is a three-games-in-seven-days stretch of Big Ten play, beginning with a home game against No. 18 Michigan State on Thursday.

