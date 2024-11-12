SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Oklahoma's Raegan Beers is AP women's basketball player of the week

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 1 of the season:

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

The Oregon State transfer shot 70.4% for the week and became the first Sooners player in 16 seasons to have back-to-back games over 20 points and 14 rebounds. Her 26-point effort against Virginia put over over 1,000 career points in just her 63rd game.

Runner-Up

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame. After missing the 2023-24 season with a knee injury, Miles began this season with a triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) in a win over Mercyhurst. She then had 17 points in a victory over Purdue which included a 55-footer at the end of the third quarter.

Honorable Mention

Destiny Adams, Rutgers; Kitty Henderson, Columbia; Molly Kaiser, New Mexico State.

Keep an eye on

St. Thomas guard Jade Hill scored a career-high 35 points in the 84-81 overtime win over Milwaukee. It was the Division I-era record at the school since the program transitioned from Division III in 2021. She hit the game-tying basket with 26 seconds left in regulation and then her steal led to the go-ahead free throws.

