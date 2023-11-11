SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Oklahoma beats Mississippi Valley State 82-43 behind Otega Oweh's career-high 20 points

By The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Otega Oweh scored a career-high 20 points, Sam Godwin had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma beat Mississippi Valley State 82-43 on Friday night.

Oweh was 8 of 11 from the field and Godwin made 5 of 6 shots, but the rest of their teammates were 16 of 46 for a total of 46%. Mississippi Valley State shot just 32% (17 of 53).

Oklahoma had two 9-0 runs in the first half to help take a double-digit lead after the first 10 minutes. Le’Tre Darthard started a 13-0 run with a four-point play and Oweh capped it with a 3-pointer to make it 44-17 with 2:15 left before halftime. The Sooners led 50-23 at the break.

The Sooners scored 11 straight points in the second half for a 41-point lead.

Rivaldo Soares added 11 points and Darthard finished with 10 for Oklahoma (2-0). Seven different Sooners made a 3-pointer, with Darthard making a team-high three.

Rayquan Brown scored 14 points for Mississippi Valley State (0-2).

Oweh and Javian McCollum combined for 37 points in the season opener as Oklahoma beat Central Michigan 89-59. Oweh matched his career high with 18 points.

Oklahoma hosts Texas State on Tuesday. The Delta Devils play at No. 6 UConn on Tuesday.

