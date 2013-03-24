Oklahoma City Region roundup: Tennessee wins first NCAA game in post-Summitt era

Meighan Simmons scored 18 points and the Tennessee Lady Vols defeated Oral Roberts, 83-62, Saturday in their first NCAA Tournament game of the post-Pat Summitt era.

Tennessee advances to a second-round game against 10th-seeded Creighton tomorrow. No. 15 Oral Roberts is 18-13.

The second-seeded Lady Vols (25-7) got points from all 11 players and improved to 51-0 in tournament games on their home floor in Knoxville. Tennessee is 49-1 in first-round and second-round games. The Lady Vols have played in every NCAA Tournament since the event started in 1982 and have lost in the first two rounds just once, falling to Ball State in a 2009. All of those wins came under Summitt, who stepped down last April after leading Tennessee to eight national titles and 18 Final Fours in 38 seasons.

Creighton 61, Syracuse 56: McKenzie Fujan scored a career-high 24 points for 10th-seeded Creighton (25-7) in Knoxville. Kayla Alexander scored 23 for seventh-seeded Syracuse (24-8). -- AP