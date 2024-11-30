SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Moore scores 24, Oklahoma beats Louisville 69-64 to win Battle 4 Atlantis

By The Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas — Jalon Moore scored 24 points, Glenn Taylor Jr. scored eight of his 12 points in the final 6 minutes and Oklahoma beat Louisville 69-63 Friday night to win the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jeremiah Fears added 10 points for Oklahoma (7-0).

Reyne Smith hit a 3-pointer for Louisville to make it 58-all with 5 minutes to play but Taylor scored the next six points for the Sooners, including a fade-away jumper in the lane that gave them a 64-59 lead with 1:35 to play and Oklahoma held on from there.

J’Vonne Hadley scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Chucky Hepburn also scored 12 points for Louisville (5-2). Terrence Edwards Jr. finished with 11 points and Noah Waterman added 10 points and 11 boards.

Edwards scored in the lane to make it 23-all with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the first half but Brycen Goodine hit two 3s — the second followed with an and-1 free throw — as Oklahoma scored 14 of the next 18 points to take a 10-point lead with 1:50 to go. Moore's dunk just before halftime made it 39-32.

Hadley made a layup and then two free throws before Kobe Elvis added a layup to open the second half to make it 39-38 and the Sooners went 0 for 5 from the field and committed four turnovers over the first 7-plus minutes of the second half. Louisville never led in the second half but trimmed its deficit to a point five times and tied it once.

