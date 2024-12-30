Raegan Beers had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 9 Oklahoma beat New Mexico State 82-64

NORMAN, Okla. — Raegan Beers had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Oklahoma beat New Mexico State 82-64 on Sunday.

Sahara Williams added 18 points and Payton Verhulst scored 15 as the Sooners won their 16th straight home game to close out their non-conference slate.

It was Beers' sixth double-double this season.

Oklahoma (12-1) trailed by one at the end of the first quarter, but despite cold shooting, managed to go on a 6-1 run at the end of the first half to lead 31-26 at intermission.

The Aggies (7-6) quickly wiped out that lead by starting the third quarter on a 7-0 run. The game went back and forth until the Sooners closed out the third with 10 straight points to go into the final quarter up 57-46.

Oklahoma extended the lead to 15 before New Mexico State made one final run to cut the lead to single digits with seven minutes remaining, but got no closer as the Sooners closed the game from that point on a 15-6 run.

Molly Kaiser scored 24 points to lead the Aggies.

Takeaways

The smaller Aggies had no answer for the 6-foot-4 Beers and OU’s depth eventually wore them down, as the Sooners reserves outscored them 23-8.

Key moment

With the Sooners up by just one point late in the third quarter, Lexi hit her second straight three to start a 10-0 run which eventually gave them a 13-point lead early in the fourth.

Key stat

Oklahoma outrebounded New Mexico State 22-7 on the offensive boards, leading to a 24-2 advantage in second chance points.

Up next

The Sooners open SEC play at home against rival Texas on Thursday. New Mexico State stays on the road to start Conference USA action at Sam Houston State the same night.