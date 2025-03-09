SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Vonleh pours in 37 points, No. 17 Baylor women dominate OT in 84-74 win over No. 21 Oklahoma State

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaronette Vonleh scored a career-high 37 points and No. 17 Baylor had three different players hit 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Bears into the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game with an 84-74 win over No. 21 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

In a semifinal in which neither team led by more than nine points in regulation, the Bears were 5-of-8 shooting in overtime and Jade Walker hit four free throws in the last 30 seconds.

Baylor now faces No. 8 TCU in the championship game on Sunday. The two teams met on the last of the regular season with the Horned Frogs winning 51-48 for the league crown.

Walker had 12 points and Sarah Andrews had 11 points and both had 3s in overtime, along with Waiata Jennings. The second-seeded Bears (17-6) were 3 of 4 on 3s in OT and 6 of 19 for the game.

Stailee Heard scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the third-seeded Cowgirls (25-6), who won the regular-season meeting 84-61 on Jan. 1. Anna Gret Asi added 14 points and Micah Gray had 12.

The lead changed hands six times in the fourth quarter before freshman Jadyn Wooten made a pair of free throws with 1:10 to tie it at 66. Both teams missed on their last attempts.

Heard had 15 points and Vonleh 19 in the first half when Baylor took a 32-29 lead.

Baylor went up by nine twice in the third quarter before an 11-2 run, fueled by three 3s from Gray, pulled the Cowgirls even at 45. Kyla Abraham scored for Baylor on the next possession produced a 64-52 lead going into the fourth quarter.

