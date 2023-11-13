SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Vonleh scores 18, No. 20 Colorado women beat Oklahoma St. 86-75 despite Cowgirls' 15 made 3s

By The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 points, Jaylyn Sherrod added 16 with nine assists and five steals, and No. 20 Colorado blew a 12-point lead before pulling away in the closing minutes to beat Oklahoma State 86-75 Sunday night.

Kindyll Wetta had 15 points, Quay Miller scored 13 with 10 rebounds, and Frida Formann added 11 points for No. 20 Colorado (3-0).

Vonleh made a layup with 5:05 to play that gave the Buffaloes the lead for good and Forman, who had missed each of her seven shot from behind the arc, followed with a 3-pointer. Sherrod converted a three-point play before Wetta made a 3 and then stole the ball and made a layup to cap a 13-3 run that gave Colorado a 79-69 lead with 2 minutes left.

Anna Gret Asi led Oklahoma State (2-1) with 25 points and hit six of the Cowgirls’ program-record 15 3-pointers. Lior Garzon, who made 5 of 9 from behind the arc and Stailee Heard scored 17 points apiece.

Vonleh scored Colorado's final six points in an 11-2 run that stretched its lead to 30-18 with 7:35 left in the second quarter. The Cowgirls hit four 3-pointers as it scored 16 of the next 18 points to take its first lead of the game about 5 minutes later before Quincy Noble, Garzon and Asi each made a 3 in a 10-3 spurt that gave Oklahoma State its largest lead at 51-44 midway through the third quarter.

Both teams shot 48% from the field and the Cowgirls outscored Colorado 45-18 from 3-point range but the Buffaloes made 20 of 25 from the free-throw line, where Oklahoma State made 4 of 6.

