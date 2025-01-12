Trio helps Utah beat Oklahoma State 83-62, ending 4-game skid with first Big 12 Conference victory

SALT LAKE CITY — Ezra Ausar had a season-high 21 points, sophomores Keanu Dawes and Jake Wahlin both scored a career-best 16, and Utah rolled past Oklahoma State 83-62 on Saturday night for its first Big 12 Conference victory.

Ausar made 7 of 12 shots from the floor and 7 of 8 free throws for the Utes (9-6, 1-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak in their first season after leaving the Pac-12 Conference. Wahlin hit all five of his shots with three 3-pointers and all three of his free throws. Dawes buried 8 of 10 shots off the bench and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Bryce Thompson scored 16 on 7-for-13 shooting to lead the Cowboys (9-6, 1-3). Reserves Marchelus Avery and Brandon Newman scored 13 and 10, respectively.

Ausar scored six in the middle of a 12-0 run to begin the game and Utah never looked back. Ausar had back-to-back baskets, and Mike Sharavjamts buried a 3-pointer to push the Utes' lead to 21-6 with 12:49 left before halftime. Avery scored nine to help Oklahoma State get within 37-26 at the break.

Ausar scored four in a 6-0 run to begin the second half as Utah maintained a double-digit lead over the final 44:22. Ausar's layup with eight minutes remaining gave the Utes their largest lead at 74-48.

Utah outscored the Cowboys 46-24 in the paint and shot 56% from the floor. Oklahoma State shot 33% overall and missed 10 of 22 free throws.

Oklahoma State travels to play BYU on Tuesday. Utah travels to play TCU on Wednesday.

