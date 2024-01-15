SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones to step away for rest of season due to health

Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones reacts after a call during...

Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones reacts after a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Nov. 13, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. Jones has been hospitalized in Honolulu after suffering a heart attack Wednesday, Dec. 20, the school said. “He is resting comfortably and expecting a full recovery,” Old Dominion said in a statement Thursday. The 63-year-old Jones is being held for observation and will not be available to coach in the Diamond Head Classic. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

By The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men's basketball coach Jeff Jones will step away for the rest of the season due to health issues.

The 63-year-old Jones has been home recovering from a heart attack suffered Dec. 20 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu and learned he will need a fourth treatment for prostate cancer.

Kieran Donohue will continue to serve as interim coach.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but I am confident that interim coach Kieran Donohue, the staff, and the players will continue to battle for the remainder of the season,” Jones said in a statement on Sunday. "I want to thank them for their hard work and resilience, and I would like to thank all of Monarch Nation for continuing to be the best fans in the league. You all make me grateful and proud to be a Monarch.”

Jones has been Old Dominion’s coach since the 2013-14 season, winning 204 games with the Monarchs. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015 and 2018.

Jones served as Virginia's head coach from 1990-98 and was American's coach from 2001-13.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME