Federiko Federiko, Chance McMillian lead Texas Tech to 86-50 victory over Oral Roberts

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Federiko Federiko totaled a career-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Chance McMillian scored 20 points and Texas Tech rolled to an 86-50 victory over Oral Roberts on Monday night.

Federiko sank 11 of 13 shots from the floor in posting his first double-double of the season for the Red Raiders (8-2), who improved to 7-0 at home. He added five assists. McMillian also had five assists and made 8 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers.

Chris Anderson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench for Texas Tech. Darrion Williams pitched in with 10 points, nine assists and two blocks.

JoJo Moore scored 19 on 8-for-10 shooting to lead the Golden Eagles (3-8), who fell to 0-6 on the road.

McMillian opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for Texas Tech and his three-point play capped a 10-0 run to begin the game. McMillian and Federiko both scored six in a 17-0 run and the Red Raiders turned a three-point lead into a 31-11 advantage with 5:21 left in the first half.

McMillian had 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting with two 3-pointers and Federiko made 7 of 8 shots, scoring 14 to help Texas Tech build a 41-19 lead at halftime.

Kevin Overton's dunk with 9:51 left to play gave the Red Raiders their largest lead at 63-27.

Texas Tech will host Lamar on Saturday. Oral Roberts travels to play Oklahoma State on Sunday.

