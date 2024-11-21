Kyei's double-double, late three-point play by Mevius lift No. 23 Oregon women over Auburn 70-68

EUGENE, Ore. — Phillipina Kyei had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Elisa Mevius made a big three-point play in the final minute, and Oregon held off Auburn 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Oregon started slow, scoring nine points in the first quarter, but the Ducks would lead by double digits throughout most of the third quarter before Auburn rallied.

Auburn's Taliah Scott, who hit a 3-pointer to wrap up the third quarter, opened the fourth with another 3 to get Auburn within 50-47. Two 3-pointers by Sofia Bell helped the Ducks regain an 11-point lead.

The Ducks led 66-58 with 2 1/12 minutes remaining but Auburn scored the next five points on a jumper by Deyona Gaston and three free throws from Scott. But Mevius was fouled while making a layup and sank the and-1 free throw to put the Ducks back up by six with 27 seconds left.

After a layup by Gaston and a free throw by Oregon's Nani Falatea, Scott hit a 3-pointer to get Auburn within two with four seconds left but Oregon was able to run out the clock.

Auburn led 12-9 after one quarter, but Oregon bounced back in the second period. The Ducks made 11 of 12 two-point shots and scored 24 points to lead 33-27 at halftime. Peyton Scott made 5 of 7 shots in the quarter and scored 11 points. She finished with 13.

Amina Muhammad added 10 points for Oregon and Mevius scored nine. Bell's two 3-pointers were Oregon's only makes in eight attempts.

Taliah Scott finished with 28 points and Gaston had 14 for Auburn.

The Ducks wrapped up their season-opening homestand with a 6-0 record and will play Georgia Tech on Monday in the Hawaii North Shore Showcase.

Auburn (3-1) stays on the West Coast and will play at California on Friday.