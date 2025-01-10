Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle help No. 15 Oregon beat Ohio State 73-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jackson Shelstad scored 24 points and made two free throws with seven seconds left as No. 15 Oregon rallied late to beat Ohio State 73-71 on Thursday night.

Nate Bittle had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oregon (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten), which took a 70-67 lead on TJ Bamba's shot in the lane with 40 seconds left. After Ohio State scored, Shelstad was trapped in the corner and turned it over, leading to two free throws by freshman John Mobley Jr. to give the Buckeyes a 71-70 lead with 12.6 seconds to play.

Shelstad raced the other way for a quick shot, and he was fouled before making two free throws to give Oregon a one-point lead. Bruce Thornton had a decent look at a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but it was short and Bittle secured the rebound.

Thornton led Ohio State (10-6, 2-3) with 20 points and Mobley had 16.

Takeaways

Oregon improved to 6-1 this season when trailing at halftime.

The Buckeyes led 32-27 at the break despite making just one of their last seven shots.

Key moment

Shelstad made an open 3-pointer with 1:35 left in the second half after his defender fell to the ground to give Oregon a 68-67 lead, its first since it was 16-15.

Ohio State forward Sean Stewart (13) is fouled by Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

History

Ohio State lost a game in the series for the first time since the 1939 NCAA championship game, when the Oregon Webfoots claimed the title with a 46-33 victory. The Buckeyes lead the short series 3-2.

Up next

Oregon stays on the road to play Penn State on Sunday.

Ohio State has the weekend off before playing at Wisconsin on Tuesday.