No. 10 Oregon beats Stanford 76-61 in a matchup of former Pac-12 foes

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kwame Evans Jr. made 10 free throws on the way to a team-high 13 points and No. 10 Oregon beat Stanford 76-61 on Saturday night.

Evans made just one basket from the field — a 3-pointer — but managed to get to the line repeatedly to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Ducks (11-1) . Jackson Shelstad added 10 points as Oregon had nine players score at least five points.

Maxime Raynaud had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (9-3), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

This was the first nonconference game between the former Pac-12 rivals since the 1967 Portland Far West Classic as Oregon is playing its first season in the Big Ten and Stanford is now in the ACC.

The Ducks used a 16-3 run in the first half to take an 11-point lead and were never threatened in the second half on the way to the win.

Takeaways

Oregon: The Ducks, who have their best ranking since 2020, remained unbeaten in nonconference play as they rolled to the easy win.

Stanford: The Cardinal had been off to a solid start to the season under first-year coach Kyle Smith but hadn't faced an opponent of Oregon's quality.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman gestures toward players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in the San Jose Tip-Off in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Key moment

Stanford got within eight points late in the first half before Oregon closed with a 9-0 run over the final six minutes to take a 36-19 lead at the break.

Key stat

The Ducks held Stanford to 8-for-30 shooting from 3-point range and outscored the Cardinal 22-7 from the foul line.

Up next

Oregon hosts Weber State on Dec. 29, while Stanford heads to Clemson on Jan. 1 in its second ACC game.