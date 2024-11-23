Kendall Bostic, Makira Cook power No. 22 Illinois women to 85-66 victory over Oregon State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kendall Bostic scored a career-high 31 points, Makira Cook scored 20 and No. 22 Illinois rolled to an 85-66 victory over Oregon State on Friday night.

Bostic buried 15 of 18 shots from the floor and her only free throw for the Illini (5-0), who finished off a five-game homestand to begin the season. She added eight rebounds. Cook sank 8 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. It was the 33rd time in her career she has scored at least 20 points.

Genesis Bryant pitched in with 12 points and four assists for Illinois.

AJ Marotte totaled 16 points to pace the Beavers (1-4), who have lost three in a row after reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season. Catarina Ferreira finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The senior has two career double-doubles with both coming in back-to-back games.

Cook made 3s and scored eight to help Illinois take a 21-13 lead after one quarter.

Oregon State hung close in the second period behind eight points from Catarina Ferreira and trailed 40-30 at halftime.

Illinois shot 54.7% from the floor and held the Beavers to 39.4%. The Illini missed 15 of 20 from beyond the arc but made 10 of 12 at the free-throw line. Oregon State was 7 for 29 from distance and 7 for 9 at the foul line.

Illinois heads to Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday to play Maryland-Eastern Shore in the Music City Classic.

Oregon State heads to Nassau, Bahamas, for the Baha Mar Women's Championship and will open against No. 2 Connecticut on Monday.