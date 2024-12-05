Shelstad scores career-high 24 points as No. 12 Oregon tops USC 68-60 in Big Ten debut for both

LOS ANGELES — Jackson Shelstad scored 21 of his career-high 24 points after halftime and No. 12 Oregon beat USC 68-60 in the Big Ten Conference debut for both teams Wednesday night.

Shelstad made 12 of 14 free throws and reserve Keeshawn Barthelemey added 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Oregon's leading scorers, Nate Bittle and TJ Bamba, each had just five points. Bittle entered averaging 14.6 per game, and Bamba was averaging 13.

Oregon (9-0, 1-0) shot 21 of 55 (38.2%) from the field, including 8 of 23 (34.8%) on 3s.

Desmond Claude had 20 points for USC (5-4, 0-1), and Chibuzo Agbo added 18 while making all 10 of his foul shots.

Takeaways

Oregon: After trailing for most of the game, the Ducks surged ahead late. Shelstad hit a 3-pointer with 4:10 remaining to break a 55-all tie and give Oregon its first lead since 2-0.

USC: The starters did the lion's share of the work as coach Eric Musselman used four players off the bench — one of whom played just one minute. The reserves contributed eight points, all by Kevin Patton, in 50 combined minutes.

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad (3) tries to get past Southern California forward Terrance Williams II (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/William Liang

Key moment

Bamba missed his first 11 shots before burying a corner 3 to trim Oregon's deficit to 49-44 with eight minutes left. The Ducks took control with a 10-0 run aided by five USC turnovers down the stretch.

Key stat

Oregon outscored the Trojans 22-7 in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

Up next

Oregon hosts UCLA on Sunday. USC plays at Washington on Saturday.