No. 9 Oregon routs Weber State 89-49 to wrap up nonconference play

EUGENE, Ore. — Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Oregon to an 89-49 victory over Weber State on Sunday.

Brandon Angel was 5 for 5 from the floor while scoring 14 points to go with seven rebounds for the Ducks (12-1). Jadrian Tracey also added 14 points for Oregon, while TJ Bamba and Kwame Evans Jr. scored 10 apiece.

Blaise Threatt scored 15 points for Weber State (6-8).

The Ducks never trailed after Shelstad made a 3-pointer to put them ahead 3-2 in the opening minutes. Shelstad scored nine points in the opening half as Oregon took a 40-23 lead while shooting 53% from the field.

Angel scored the first five points of the second half to start a 10-0 run for the Ducks.

Takeaways

Weber State: The Wildcats faced their first ranked opponent of the season as a final test before the start of Big Sky play, which opens with three straight road games.

Oregon: The Ducks padded their top-10 resume with a third straight victory to wrap up nonconference play. Oregon has played itself into consideration as a Big Ten contender but will be tested right away when No. 24 Illinois visits on Thursday.

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) goes to the basket against Weber State forward Declan Cutler (15) and forward Marko Sarenac (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Thomas Boyd

Key Moment

After Weber State scored five straight points to cut Oregon's lead to 14-9 six minutes into the game, the Ducks went on a 16-4 run to pull away. Supreme Cook and Evans began the run with back-to-back dunks and Shelstad capped it with a jumper as Oregon went ahead 30-13 with 4:47 left in the first half.

Key Stat

Weber State committed 18 turnovers that led to 27 points for the Ducks. The Wildcats only turned 11 Oregon turnovers into five points..

Up Next

Weber State: The Wildcats open Big Sky play at Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Oregon: The Ducks host Illinois on Thursday.