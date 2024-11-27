SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Brooklyn Meyer scores 19 and South Dakota State women beat No. 21 Oregon 75-70

By The Associated Press

LAIE, Hawaii — Brooklyn Meyer had 19 points and eight rebounds, Paige Meyer added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists and South Dakota State beat No. 21 Oregon 75-70 on Tuesday in the Hawaii North Shore Showcase.

Haleigh Timmer made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to give South Dakota State a 72-66 lead. The Jackrabbits turned it over on their next possession and Amina Muhammad made a fast-break layup to get Oregon within 72-70.

Timmer made 1 of 2 free throws with 24.7 seconds left for a 73-70 lead. After a timeout, Peyton Scott was short on a 3-point attempt and Madison Mathiowetz added two free throws at the other end for a two-possession lead.

The game featured nine ties and nine lead changes.

Timmer finished with 15 points for South Dakota State (4-2). Madysen Vlastuin made all three of her 3-point attempts and scored 11 points.

Deja Kelly scored 19 points and Muhammad had 10 points and eight rebounds for Oregon (6-2), which was coming of a 74-58 loss to Georgia Tech.

South Dakota State plays on Sunday at Ball State. Oregon hosts Washington State on Wednesday.

