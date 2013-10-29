Pat Summitt admitted to hospital for 'routine' testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon from a Knoxville hospital, where she has been since Sunday for what her foundation describes as "routine medical testing."

The Pat Summitt Foundation said Tuesday on Twitter that Summitt had entered a hospital late Sunday. Foundation spokeswoman Susan Arp confirmed the information in the tweet to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Arp didn't offer details on which hospital Summitt entered or the nature of her tests.

Summitt, who led the Lady Vols to eight national titles and 1,098 wins in 38 seasons, stepped down in April 2012 after announcing a year earlier she had early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type. She remains on Tennessee's staff as head coach emeritus.