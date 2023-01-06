Pennsylvania visits Cornell following Slajchert's 31-point outing

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-3, 1-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -4; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Cornell Big Red after Clark Slajchert scored 31 points in Pennsylvania's 76-68 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Big Red have gone 6-0 at home. Cornell is third in college basketball with 20.0 assists per game. Greg Dolan leads the Big Red averaging 4.4.

The Quakers are 1-0 in conference matchups. Pennsylvania averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dolan is shooting 56.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

Jordan Dingle is averaging 23.8 points for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.