Penny Hardaway hires Stansbury as Memphis assistant coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has hired former Mississippi State and Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury as an assistant on his staff.

Hardaway said he has known Stansbury for years. Hardaway said he has battled against Stansbury for players and also bounced ideas off him.

“His history as a coach and the experience he brings to the table at this level is second to none,” Hardaway said Friday in a statement. "He will make a big impact on our student-athletes and within our program.”

Stansbury went 139-89 over seven seasons at Western Kentucky before resigning in March. He was at Mississippi State between 1998 and 2012 where he went 293-166. He also has been an assistant at Austin Peay and Texas A&M.