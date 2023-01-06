Phillips scores 17 to help Troy knock off Old Dominion 78-71

TROY, Ala. — Nelson Phillips scored 17 points as Troy beat Old Dominion 78-71 on Thursday night.

Phillips grabbed six rebounds for the Trojans (10-6, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene and Aamer Muhammad added 14 points apiece.

The Monarchs (9-6, 1-2) were led by Tyreek Scott-Grayson's 31 points. Ben Stanley added 14 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Troy hosts Arkansas State and Old Dominion travels to play Georgia Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.