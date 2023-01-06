Pittsburgh Panthers play the Clemson Tigers on 5-game win streak

Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh heads into a matchup with Clemson as winners of five games in a row.

The Panthers are 8-1 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson is the top team in the ACC shooting 38.8% from deep. Alex Hemenway paces the Tigers shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is averaging 17 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Chase Hunter is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.