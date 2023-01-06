Podziemski and Santa Clara host No. 9 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Brandin Podziemski scored 27 points in Santa Clara's 89-79 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos have gone 10-2 in home games. Santa Clara leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 36.2 boards. Podziemski leads the Broncos with 8.6 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Broncos and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Julian Strawther is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. Drew Timme is averaging 21.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.