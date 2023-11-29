SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Habib's last-second layup off mad dash to the rim sends Portland State past Portland 75-74

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ismail Habib scored 18 points and his layup with two seconds left after splitting multiple defenders carried Portland State to a 75-74 win over Portland on Tuesday.

Vukasin Masic made a running jumper in the lane off one foot with 6.6 seconds left to put the Pilots up 74-73. The Vikings declined a timeout and put the ball in Habib's hand off the inbound and he drove the length of the floor to the rim for the winner.

Portland's Tyler Robertson missed a desperation three-quarter court heave with 0.8 seconds left to end it.

Isaiah Johnson also scored 18 points for the Vikings (6-1) and reserve Bobby Harvey scored 16.

Tyler Robertson scored 28 points, Alimamy Koroma scored 24 points on 11-for-16 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and Masic scored 12 for the Pilots (4-3).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME