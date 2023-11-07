SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Post's double-double powers Boston College past Fairfield 89-70 in season opener

By The Associated Press

CHESTNUT Hill, Mass. — Quinten Post scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Boston College to an 89-70 win over Fairfield in the season-opening game for both programs Monday night.

Post was 11 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, for his eighth career 20-plus-point game. Post's previous high was a 29-point performance against Notre Dame last season.

Jaeden Zackery added 11 points for the Eagles, who improved to 72-20 in season-opening games. BC shot 49% overall and made 11 3-pointers.

Brycen Goodine led the Stags with 22 points. Michael Rogan finished with 18 and Peyton Smith had 12 for Fairfield, which fell to 11-29 all-time against Boston College.

The Eagles opened the second half with a 24-10 run in the first 9:06 to extend their lead to 70-44. In that stretch, Zackery converted two layups and knocked down a jumper while Post made two 3s and a jumper. Guard Claudell Harris Jr. added two layups and a free throw in the stretch.

