Prairie View A&M visits Mississippi Valley State after Brown's 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Rayquan Brown scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State's 75-68 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Delta Devils are 1-0 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 1-1 in conference games. Prairie View A&M ranks third in the SWAC giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 14.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.1 points. William Douglas is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 52.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.