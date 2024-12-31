SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Collin Murray-Boyles helps rally South Carolina to 69-59 victory over Presbyterian

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half and South Carolina rallied to beat Presbyterian 69-59 on Monday night.

Murray-Boyles made 6 of 10 shots from the floor and 10 of 14 free throws, adding nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (10-3), who upped their win streak to seven and improved to 8-1 at home.

Nick Pringle scored 14 on 5-for-6 shooting for South Carolina. Jamarii Thomas pitched in with 10 points and six assists.

Kory Mincy scored 27 points to lead the Blue Hose (7-8), who fell to 1-7 on the road. Kobe Stewart totaled 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Mincy made two 3-pointers and scored 12 to guide Presbyterian to a 32-24 lead at halftime. The Blue Hose shot 52% from the floor and hit 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Pringle had nine points for South Carolina. He made all four of his shots before the break while his teammates made 6 of 22. Jaylen Peterson's layup put Presbyterian up 14-13 and the Blue Hose played the final 11 minutes of the half with the lead.

Presbyterian stayed in front until Thomas buried a 3-pointer and Murray-Boyles made two free throws to give South Carolina a 42-41 lead with 11:14 left. Mincy scored five straight and the Blue Hose regained the lead. Pringle scored five in a row to give the Gamecocks a 54-50 lead with 5:26 remaining and they led the rest of the way.

South Carolina travels to play No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference opener. Presbyterian returns home to play Longwood on Thursday in a Big South Conference opener.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME