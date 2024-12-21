Caden Pierce's late basket helps Princeton rally for 83-82 victory over Rutgers

NEWARK, N.J. — Caden Pierce scored in the paint with 5 seconds remaining to nullify a go-ahead 3-pointer by Rutger's Ace Bailey and Princeton rallied to beat Rutgers 83-82 on Saturday in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.

Xaivian Lee's layup gave the Tigers (9-4) an 81-75 lead with 2:28 left to play. Jeremiah Williams and Bailey both hit jumpers to pull the Scarlet Knights (7-5) within two. Williams stole a pass from Pierce that led to a 3-pointer by Bailey and a one-point Rutgers lead with 17 seconds left. Pierce scored and Princeton notched the victory when Dylan Harper missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Pierce and Lee both scored 21 to lead Princeton. Pierce added 14 rebounds and Lee handed out 11 assists with six rebounds. It was the third double-double this season for Pierce. Lee has a triple-double to go with his first double-double.

Harper, third in the nation with a 23.4 scoring average, had 22 points to lead Rutgers. Bailey, a freshman, totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double. Jordan Derkack added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Harper scored 17 to lead Rutgers to a 46-44 advantage at halftime. Pierce scored 13 for Princeton. The Scarlet Knights led by five twice and Princeton's largest lead was four in a closely contest first half.

Princeton beat Rutgers for the second straight time and leads the all-time series 77-45. The Scarlet Knights entered having won 11 of the previous 15 matchups.

Rutgers is idle until it hosts Columbia on Dec. 30. Princeton is also idle until Dec. 30 when it hosts Akron.

