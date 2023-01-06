Prosper and Marquette host Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (5-11, 0-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 29 points in Marquette's 96-85 win against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Marquette has an 11-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Hoyas are 0-5 against conference opponents. Georgetown is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles and Hoyas meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 9.3 points, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Amir "Primo" Spears is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.