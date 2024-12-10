Georgia Amoore and Amelia Hassett combine for 39 points, and No. 16 Kentucky women beat Queens 87-45

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia Amoore scored 20 points, Amelia Hassett added 19 and No. 16 Kentucky beat Queens University 87-45 on Monday night.

Amoore scored nine points in the first quarter to help Kentucky build a 29-9 lead. She made two of her three 3-pointers, while Queens was 0 of 3 from distance and made 25% overall.

Kentucky extended its lead to 38-9 after scoring the opening nine points of the second quarter. Queens’ first field goal of the second quarter came with 5:42 left.

Amoore, Hassett and Clara Strack each scored in double figures in the first half, combining for 39 of Kentucky’s 52 points. Queens had just 18 points and trailed by 34.

Kentucky led by as many as 51 points in the second half.

Clara Strack had 16 points and Teonni Key added 12 for Kentucky (8-1). Hassett reached 1,000 career points.

Jordyn Weaver scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter for Queens (5-4). Ana Barreto added 10 points. The Royals were held to 26% shooting and were outrebounded 46-34.

The Wildcats entered ranked in the top 15 in the nation in five categories, including blocks per game (9.4), field-goal percentage defense (31.8), defensive rebounds per game (31.0), assists/turnover ratio (1.5) and assists per game (18.9).

Both teams play again on Saturday, with Kentucky at Purdue and Queens hosting Western Carolina.