Thomas scores 18, South Carolina uses a big finish to earn come-from-behind win over Radford, 74-48

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jamari Thomas knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help power South Carolina to a 74-48 win over Radford on Sunday.

The Gamecocks, coming off a 91-88 win over No. 25 Clemson, won their sixth straight and seventh in eight games at home.

Radford held a 36-30 lead at intermission and Jonas Sirtautas' jumper gave the Highlanders a 40-35 lead with 16:34 left but South Carolina closed the game on a 39-8 run.

South Carolina converted 25 of 27 from the free throw line but was 20 of 51 from the field (39.2%), including 9 of 30 from beyond the arc. Collin Murray-Boyles had 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists, a steal and four blocked shots. Nick Pringle went 10-for-10 at the line and pulled down eight rebounds with four assists.

TJ NeSmith came off the bench to hit 5 of 8 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the free throw line to lead Radford (10-5). Jarvis Moss added 10 points. The Highlanders went to the free throw line just 13 times, converting 8, and were outrebounded 42-24, managing just six rebounds off the offensive glass.

South Carolina will host Presbyterian on Dec. 30 in its final nonconference game.