Hunter Erickson hits 4 3s, scores 18 as Utah beats Radford 81-63

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Hunter Erickson hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, Gabe Madsen added 15 points and seven assists as Utah beat Radford 81-63 Saturday night.

Lawson Lovering scored 12 for Utah (7-2).

Truth Harris hit a 3-pointer to give Radford a 3-2 lead with 18:11 left in the first half but Lovering answered with a layup 36 seconds later and the Runnin' Utes led the rest of the way. Erickson, Mason Madsen and Gabe Madsen each made a 3-pointer in a 69-second span to give Utah a 10-point lead just over 5 minutes into the game. Erickson hit another 3 to make it 22-7 with 12 minutes to go until halftime.

Jarvis Moss scored eight points and Brandon Maclin added four in a 12-1 run that made it a one-possession game about 5 minutes later but the Highlanders got no closer.

Utah — which went into the game averaging 20.4 assists per game, No. 1 nationally — had 22 assists on 28 field goals.

Moss scored 18 points and Maclin added 15 for the Highlanders. Moss and Maclin combined to made 13 of 23 (57%) from the field while the rest of the team shot 30% (10 of 33).

Radford (9-3) had its five-game win streak snapped.

