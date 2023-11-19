Jones' 21 points lead Washington State past Rhode Island, 78-57 at Hall of Fame Tip-Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Isaac Jones scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as Washington State pulled away from Rhode Island late to post a 78-57 win Sunday in the consolation game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Washington State (3-1) knocked down 33 of its 64 shots from the field (51.6%) and held a 36-28 advantage on the boards.

The Rams (3-2) trailed by seven at the break and Luis Kortright knocked down a jumper to start the second half to make it 39-34 and the Rams were still within five points eight minutes into the half. But the Cougars began to pull away on back-to-back baskets by Rueben Chinyelu. After Jaden House hit two free throws to get the Rams within eight, 57-49, Jaylen Wells started a 13-2 run fueled by Jones' nine points.

Jones finished 8-for-11 shooting from the floor and 5 of 6 from the foul line while distributing five assists. Kymany Houinsou scored 13 points and Chinyelu added 12 points and six rebounds.

Zek Montgomery paced Rhode Island with 19 points and Luis Kortright added 13 points, five boards and three assists.

Washington State returns home to play host to Utah Tech on Friday. Rhode Island plays host to Johnson & Wales on Wednesday.

