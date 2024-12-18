SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 17 Georgia Tech women beat Rice 88-57 behind Rusne Augustinaite's 7 3-pointers

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Rusne Augustinaite scored 23 points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers, Kara Dunn added 17 points and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Rice 88-57 on Wednesday.

Augustinaite made four straight 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the second quarter to help build a 28-13 lead. Georgia Tech extended it to 37-18 at halftime after shooting 50% from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Augustinaite made all five of her shots in the first half and scored 14 points, while Rice went 7 of 33 from the field (21%).

Chazadi Wright and Tianna Thompson each made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter to extend Georgia Tech's lead to 63-32.

Augustinaite added three 3-pointers in the fourth to finish 7 of 11 for the second-most makes in a single game in program history. Sydney Wallace (2012) and Danielle Donehew (1998 and 2000) sit atop the list with eight 3-pointers.

Zoesha Smith had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Tonie Morgan added 10 points for Georgia Tech (12-0). Dani Carnegie, the ACC rookie of the week, scored seven.

Hailey Adams scored 12 points and Dominique Ennis added 10 for Rice (7-5).

Georgia Tech continues a five-game homestand against No. 21 Nebraska on Saturday. Rice has 10 days off before beginning conference play on Dec. 29 against South Florida.

