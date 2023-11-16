Tyrese Hunter scores 18 points, powers No. 19 Texas past Rice 80-64

AUSTIN, Texas — Tyrese Hunter scored 18 points, and No. 19 Texas defeated Rice 80-64 Wednesday night, extending its season-opening winning streak to three games.

Hunter shot 3 for 5 from 3-point distance and the Longhorns (3-0) hit 10 of 22 (45.5%) overall.

Kadin Shedrick scored 15 points, and Max Abmas added 13 and Dillon Mitchell finished with a game-best 13 rebounds for Texas.

Rice (1-2), which made 22 3-pointers with 40% accuracy in its first two games, was slowed by the Longhorns' defense and hit just 4 of 22 (18.2%) shots from long distance.

Anthony Selden led Rice with 17 points. Travis Evee scored 11 and Max Fiedler was limited to seven points, less than half his average.

Texas broke loose with a flurry of 3-pointers early in the second half, just as it did in its last win, against Delaware State on Friday.

Brock Cunningham made the first 3-pointer after a steal, putting Texas ahead by 15 points. Cunningham finished with three steals. Abmas followed the Cunningham 3 with a pair of his own.

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) puts the ball up during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rice, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Sara Diggins

Texas made six 3-point baskets, including three by Hunter, on the way to a 41-32 lead at halftime.

The Longhorns had eight turnovers in the first half and 16 in the game after losing the ball 20 times against Delaware State.

Texas held a lopsided edge in shooting, making 60.4% of its shots, while the Owls managed 38.3%.

BIG PICTURE

Rice guard Travis Evee (3) pushes past defense by Texas guard Chendall Weaver (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Sara Diggins

Rice: The Owls have not fared well against nationally ranked competition. With the loss to Texas, they are 9-102 against Top 25 opponents. Their last victory against a ranked team was on Jan. 20, 1999, a 76-69 victory over TCU. ... Rice is picked to finish 11th in the 14-team American Conference by the league's coaches.

Texas: Longhorn head coach Rodney Terry, trying to build an NCAA championship program, signed five-star high school guard Tre Johnson this week. Terry hopes for better luck than last year, when elite recruits Ron Holland and A.J. Johnson signed with Texas but opted to bypass college in favor of the NBA G League Ignite and the National Basketball League in Australia, respectively.

UP NEXT

Rice: Faces Indiana State on Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada.

Texas: Faces Louisville on Sunday in Madison Square Garden,.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here