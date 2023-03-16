Rick Pitino says when it comes to turning around a program, 'Any place can be built'

ALBANY – St. John’s can rise again. Rick Pitino believes it.

The Hall of Fame coach, now guiding Iona as it prepares to face UConn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, wouldn’t specifically address his candidacy to replace Mike Anderson as head coach of the Red Storm on Thursday. He was, however, asked about St. John’s returning to its once lofty place in college basketball and replied “any program can be built, but you have to change the culture. You have to change the players because, obviously, you're losing for reason. But any place can be built.”

Pitino, who grew up on Long Island, performed such rebuilds at both Kentucky and Louisville before leading those programs to national championship game wins.

“There's one common denominator in every job I've taken over: poor facilities [and] poor culture,” he added. “Kentucky was awful. They didn't have a weight room. . . . Louisville, the same thing. They didn't have a practice facility.”

St. John’s has made renovations to Carnesecca Arena in recent years – new seats and lighting, for example – but it’s arguably the worst facility that any Big East games get played in. The Storm does play some games at Madison Square Garden – the best venue the conference uses – but poor play and low fan turnout at the Garden has led to fewer games being played there.

St. John’s announced it was moving on from Anderson last Friday, the day after it was eliminated from the Big East Tournament and finished with an 18-15 record, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in his four seasons as head coach.

Pitino has emerged as the best option for the program, given its steady quarter-century slide from prominence.

Regarding the speculations around him, Pitino said “you're not hired by the Internet.”

“My players, it's not a distraction for them at all . . . I've always taken it as a compliment throughout all the years that if somebody else is interested in you, I'm very thankful for that. But I never pay attention to it.”

“I have a terrific team coming back. . . . four starters are returning [plus] two or three guys coming off the bench. So that's really important to me as well. I look at that as the number one factor in my life. So . . . it's going to take a special place for me to consider leaving.”

Pitino also mentioned that St. John’s president Rev. Brian Shanley, when he was president at Providence, offered him a move from Louisville to coach the Friars. He added that he’d recently spoken with current Providence coach Ed Cooley, who called Shanley “a superstar.”

Elaborating on the idea of rebuilding programs in this day and age, Pitino cited the growing role of the transfer portal and the influx of money for athletes through Name Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements as ways to bring about change quickly.