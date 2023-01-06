Rider hosts Balanc and Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-5, 1-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-7, 3-1 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on the Rider Broncs after Matt Balanc scored 20 points in Quinnipiac's 84-65 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Broncs are 3-1 on their home court. Rider averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Bobcats are 1-3 in conference games. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Ike Nweke averaging 9.0.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.