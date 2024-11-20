SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Iowa jumps out early and beats Rider 83-58 to move to 5-0

By The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Payton Sandfort scored 22 points, Owen Freeman added 19 and Iowa beat Rider 83-58 on Tuesday night to move to 5-0.

Payton Sandfort made 9 of 16 from the floor and Freeman shot 7 of 11. It was Payton Sandfort's 20th career 20-point game.

Seydou Traore added 12 points and Pryce Sandfort chipped in 11 for Iowa (5-0), which shot 30 of 64 (47%) from the floor and scored 20 points off 20 Rider turnovers.

The Sandforts combined for five of the Hawkeyes' eight 3-pointers. The pair are second (Payton) and fourth (Pryce) in the Big Ten Conference in 3-point field goals.

Iowa never trailed and built a 40-26 halftime lead. Freeman scored 12 first-half points and Payton Sandfort added 11 first-half points.

Ife West-Ingram scored 14 points and Jay Alvarez added 13 for Rider (3-2), which ended its three-game win streak.

Iowa, which has won each of its five games by double digits, faces Utah State in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

