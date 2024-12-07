SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Royal, Thornton score 22 points apiece, Ohio State defeats Rutgers in Big Ten 80-66

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Devin Royal scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, Bruce Thornton also had 22 points and Ohio State defeated Rutgers 80-66 on Saturday.

Micah Parrish had 12 for the Buckeyes (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten Conference), who bounced back after a dismal league opener that saw them behind Maryland 50-14 at halftime before losing by 24.

Dylan Harper led the Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1) with 18 points. Ace Baily added 12 and Emmanuel Ogbole had 10.

Thornton ensured the Buckeyes would have a better first half, hitting 6 of 7 shots, including both his 3s, for 14 points for a 39-31 halftime lead.

There were seven lead changes before Thornton’s 3 put Ohio State on top 20-18. Ogbole tied it with a dunk for the Scarlet Knights but then the Buckeyes went on an 11-3 run, with Thornton’s jumper making it 31-23.

Ohio State shot 57% (17 of 30) while the Scarlet Knights shot 37% (11 of 30). Both had four 3s.

Bailey hit consecutive jumpers to get Rutgers within four early in the second half but Royal scored the next four Ohio State points and after a Thornton dunk he had 14-straight for the Buckeyes. Parrrish followed that with a layup for a 63-53 lead with nine minutes left.

An 11-3 run that began with 5 1/2 minutes to play got the lead to double figures for good.

Ohio State finished at 55% for the game and dominated inside with 46 points to 18 for Rutgers.

Rutgers returns home for another conference game with Penn State on Tuesday. Ohio State has a week off before playing No. 2 Auburn in Atlanta.

