Sacramento St. 85, Idaho 83, OT
SACRAMENTO ST. (9-6)
Mawein 1-6 0-0 2, McRae 13-19 1-3 27, Chappell 10-21 2-3 22, Hunt 2-4 1-2 6, Patterson 2-4 0-0 5, Wilbon 5-10 8-11 18, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-69 12-19 85.
IDAHO (6-10)
Burris 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 19-26 4-6 42, Moffitt 9-21 1-1 19, T.Smith 0-4 0-0 0, R.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Salih 1-4 0-0 3, D.Ford 6-7 0-0 15, Harge 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 5-7 83.
Halftime_Sacramento St. 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 3-11 (Adams 1-1, Hunt 1-1, Patterson 1-3, Marks 0-1, Mawein 0-1, Wilbon 0-1, Chappell 0-3), Idaho 4-16 (D.Ford 3-3, Salih 1-3, Harge 0-1, Moffitt 0-1, R.Smith 0-2, Burris 0-3, T.Smith 0-3). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 40 (McRae 17), Idaho 28 (Jones 12). Assists_Sacramento St. 11 (Hunt 4), Idaho 14 (Moffitt 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 10, Idaho 18. A_1,369 (4,200).